To the Editor:

There is no doubt better management/maintenance is needed. However, those changes will not provide significant executive course improvement. They are simply over used. South of State Road 44 there are only three proposed new golf courses in the book. While thousands of homes are being built. The real need is to build 8-10 executive golf courses south of State Road 44. This along with improved maintenance will make for happy golfers.

Scot Sokola

Village of St. Catherine