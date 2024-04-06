Tequila-drinking birthday girl found napping in car on I-75

A woman who had been drinking tequila in honor of her birthday was found napping in her vehicle on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Courtney Alice Callahan, 28, of Ocala, was found at about 1 a.m. Friday in her vehicle which was parked on the northbound ramp of I-75 near Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The car was running and Callahan was asleep.

She claimed she had “one shot of 1800 tequila after work.” She claimed “multiple people were trying to buy her shots for her birthday,” but she refused. However, she admitted the shot she had consumed was “a large shot.” The deputy noted that the New Hampshire native was having difficulty “maintaining a coherent conversation.”

She refused to perform field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.