Village of Sunset Pointe resident thrilled to get first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Joanne Schmidt of the Village of Sunset Point got her first hole-in-one March 29 at the Pimlico Executive Golf Course.

Joanne Schmidt proudly holds up her golf ball after scoring the lucky ace.

She used her 7 iron at Hole #8 at 102 yards.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

