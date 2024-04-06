Village of Sunset Pointe resident thrilled to get first hole-in-one

Joanne Schmidt of the Village of Sunset Point got her first hole-in-one March 29 at the Pimlico Executive Golf Course.
She used her 7 iron at Hole #8 at 102 yards.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
