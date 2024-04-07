60.9 F
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Summerfield man charged with showing pornographic videos to young girl

By Staff Report
Joshua Schumacher

A Summerfield man has been charged with showing pornographic videos to a young girl.

Joshua Shumacher, 35, is facing a charge of distributing obscene material to a minor after a tip was received about his alleged activities, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

By his own admission, Schumacher said he had been “stressed with work” and had become “addicted to pornography.” He allegedly showed pornographic videos on his phone to a young girl and encouraged her to replicate what she was seeing in the videos.

The girl was later interviewed at Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection by a forensic investigator. She described the videos she was shown and was clearly disturbed by the content.

Schumacher was interviewed by law enforcement and indicated he “deeply” regretted what he had done.

He was taken into custody March 30 and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond

