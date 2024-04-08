Husband allegedly goes on tirade after wife finds applications to dating websites

A husband allegedly went on a tirade after his wife found his applications to dating websites.

Charles Kenneth Wiggs, 34, locked himself in his home in the 700 block of Stanley Avenue after an altercation broke out after the wife’s discovery of his applications to online dating sites, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When an officer arrived at the home, he found the wife whose hands “were shaking” and she appeared to be “upset.”

She said that during an argument, Wiggs slapped her hand “multiple times” when he tried to take away her cell phone. After snatching her phone, he threw it and broke it.

Wiggs said he would not let the officer into his home. The wife gave police a spare key, but Wiggs held the door knob preventing police from entering. Wiggs was not arrested at the time, due to conflicting statements, including one from the couple’s daughter.

Initially, the wife agreed to leave with the children, but she later returned to the home. Wiggs began breaking items in the home and pushed his wife, the report said. He also “ripped off her Apple iWatch from her left arm.”

An officer arrived on the scene and found Wiggs sitting on the sofa. He was arrested on charges of battery and simple assault. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.