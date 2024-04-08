78.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 8, 2024
type here...

Husband allegedly goes on tirade after wife finds applications to dating websites

By Staff Report
Charles Wiggs
Charles Wiggs

A husband allegedly went on a tirade after his wife found his applications to dating websites.

Charles Kenneth Wiggs, 34, locked himself in his home in the 700 block of Stanley Avenue after an altercation broke out after the wife’s discovery of his applications to online dating sites, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When an officer arrived at the home, he found the wife whose hands “were shaking” and she appeared to be “upset.”

She said that during an argument, Wiggs slapped her hand “multiple times” when he tried to take away her cell phone. After snatching her phone, he threw it and broke it.

Wiggs said he would not let the officer into his home. The wife gave police a spare key, but Wiggs held the door knob preventing police from entering. Wiggs was not arrested at the time, due to conflicting statements, including one from the couple’s daughter.

Initially, the wife agreed to leave with the children, but she later returned to the home. Wiggs began breaking items in the home and pushed his wife, the report said. He also “ripped off her Apple iWatch from her left arm.”

An officer arrived on the scene and found Wiggs sitting on the sofa. He was arrested on charges of battery and simple assault. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

They keep adding residents but not executive golf courses

A Village of Fenney resident points out there are 10,000 new residents south of State Road 44 but the hasn’t been an additional executive golf course since 2020. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women’s Final Four basketball tournament

A Village of Belvedere resident, with a long history of officiating, comments on the controversial Final Four game between Iowa and the University of Connecticut.

If you find Utopia please let us know

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, who is pretty happy with her life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, has a message for those yearning for the perfect Utopia.

Voters need to think long and hard about the presidential election

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, hopes voters will think long and hard about casting their presidential ballots in November.

What’s the plan going forward for golf courses?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident wonders about the plan going forward for golf courses in The Villages.

Photos