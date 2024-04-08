70 F
The Villages
Monday, April 8, 2024
Villager arrested on drunk driving charge on way home from bar

By Staff Report
Roger Gordineer
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge on his way home from a bar.

Roger Thomas Gordineer, 56, who lives in the Village of Santo Domingo, was driving a silver Toyota Sedan at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on East Hwy. 25 in Belleview when he was paced at 64 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, it appeared Gordineer had been drinking. He said he had been at Opus Bar & Billiards, where he had consumed two drinks. However, he was found to be in possession of a receipt from the bar indicating he had been charged for four Long Island Iced Teas.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .138 and .139 blood alcohol content. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of drunk driving in 1990 and 2000 in New York.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

