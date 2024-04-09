80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
type here...

Villagers reminded they should always pick up after their pets

By Villages-News Editorial

Villagers should always pick up after their pets and dispose of pet waste in their household trash or in a designated container. Pet waste should not be left on the ground and should never be put into storm drains, roads or waterbodies.

When it rains, pet waste can flow into storm drains and into roads. Eventually the waste ends up in waterbodies causing water pollution. The waste also causes excess nutrients which creates algae bloom and decreases oxygen in the water. This condition has an adverse effect on fish and other aquatic life. If not disposed of properly, pet waste not only affects water quality, but public health. The bacteria found in pet waste are very harmful and can make people ill.

What you can do:

  • Always clean up after your animals.
  • Use bags or scoopers to pick up waste.
  • Dispose of waste in pet waste containers or in your household trash.
  • Do not put pet waste into storm drains or on the road.
  • When traveling, carry extra bags in the car to have on hand to clean up after your pet.
  • Remind other pet owners to pick up after their pet.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

New resident disappointed in golf course conditions

A new resident of The Villages is hoping he won’t be regretting his decision to move to The Villages.

Answer to Warren Kiefer ‘Trump not a strong leader’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed President Trump was not a strong leade

Should we question each other’s Catholic credentials?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if it is proper to question each other’s Catholic credentials. Read his Letter to the Editor.

They keep adding residents but not executive golf courses

A Village of Fenney resident points out there are 10,000 new residents south of State Road 44 but the hasn’t been an additional executive golf course since 2020. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women’s Final Four basketball tournament

A Village of Belvedere resident, with a long history of officiating, comments on the controversial Final Four game between Iowa and the University of Connecticut.

Photos