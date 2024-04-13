71.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 13, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Andrew J. Andry, 81, of the Villages, formerly of Goshen, NY, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2024.

He was born in Paterson, NJ to Andrew Andry and Hazel (Marsh) Andry Weiskopf. Drew was a proud veteran, having served in Army Aviation (Division) from 1964-1966. He retired from Xerox Corporation, where he was employed as a Senior Customer Service Engineer. Drew and his wife Pam moved from Goshen, NY to The Villages, FL in 2008.

He is predeceased by his parents and stepson Blaine Warren. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Pamela, of The Villages, FL and three children: Michelle (Tim) Lang, Keith (Carri) Andry, and Danielle (Brian) Phillips. He was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Live Oaks Community Church, Oxford, FL on April 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Internment will be at Bushnell National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

