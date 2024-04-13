Lawrence E. Beauchene

Lawrence Beauchene, 83, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2024 at UF Health The Villages. He leaves behind a legacy of joy and cherished memories forever etched in the hearts of those who knew him, especially his devoted loving wife Monica.

Lawrence E. Beauchene was born on July 16, 1940, in Crookston, MN, to Robert and Agnes Beauchene. He graduated from Crookston Cathedral High School in 1959. From 1963 to 1967, he proudly served in the Army National Guard and the Army reserves.

Larry’s Journey led him to Minneapolis, MN, where he became a service representative for Greyhound Bus Company. However, it was his passion for finance that ignited his professional path. He flourished as a stockbroker with Miller Johnson Steichen Kinnard and Feltl, where he dedicated four decades to profession he loved before retiring at 79.

Larry and Monica retired to The Villages, FL, from Minnesota in 2014. Larry express his gratitude every day for having made the decision to move to The Villages. His love for music, particularly the music of Rocky and the Rollers, Johnny Wild, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Dean Martin, was matched only by his enthusiasm for dancing, whether it be to the lively beats of “Boot Scootin Boogie” with the grandchildren, or the elegance of a waltz. His grandchildren held a special place in his heart, and he delighted in sharing the magic of Christmas with them, especially when playing the roll of Santa for his grandchildren and friends’ children. He said it was a joy he wished everyone could experience, seeing the faces of the little children, through Santa’s eyes.

A man of unwavering faith, Larry found solace and community at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in The Villages, FL. As he journeys into our Lord and Saviors arms, it’s certain he’ll be soon be taking up his dancing shoes and leading his fellow angels in a spirited rendition of “Boot Scootin Boogie.”

Larry is survived by his devoted wife, Monica Beauchene, his 3 children and 2 stepchildren: Barbara (Dan) Sullivan, Bloomington, MN, Mike (Cathrine) Beauchene, Dayton, MN, Lisa (Greg Stordahl) Beauchene, Champlin, MN, Troy (Renee) Risch, The Villages, FL, Holly (Trevor) Pagliara, Franklin, TN. He also leaves behind a legacy carried by his 5 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren: Christine, Nicky, Dalton, Sami, Kassy, Mckenna, Haley, Skylar, Elle, Jake, Giovani, Nico, Luciana, Phoenix, Sophie, and Nora. He is survived by one brother Dennis (Alexis) Beauchene, St. Michael, MN. Larry was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Danielle Scott, his brother Jim Beauchene, and his parents, Robert and Agnes Beauchene.

In honoring Larry’s memory, let us heed his timeless toast: “To a Moment in Time.” May we cherish each fleeting moment, embracing the beauty of life and the love that binds us together.

Celebration of Life and mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Dayton, MN on June 6, at 11:00 a.m.