Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Red Sox Nation members will be showing off their favorite memorabilia

By Staff Report

Red Sox Nation will meet Thursday, April 18 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The theme of the meeting will be “Show and Tell” as four of the club members share their important Red Sox memorabilia, the story behind it and why it’s important to them. 

There is no charge for our members to attend this meeting, but non-member guests will need to pay $5. Be sure to sign up for this event so we know how many seats to set up.  Go to www.redsox-villages.com and select the menu choice Upcoming Events.

Bring your snacks and beverages for this interesting meeting. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

The club is accepting new members. For information contact: President  RSNV@gmail.com, (352) 561-811, or visit the website or the Facebook Page Red Sox Nation-Villages.

