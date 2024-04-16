83.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Someone is going to get killed at Morse Gate

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I use the golf cart path nearly every day to travel south from Morse Boulevard. In order to cross Morse and continue south, you have to dodge traffic. The gate attendant should be required to look back and when there are golf carts waiting to cross, the attendant should be required to stop both lanes to let the carts cross. If some attention to this matter is not addressed, there will be someone killed there. The gate attendant will have blood on their hands if something isn’t done.

Steven Brandt
Village of Mira Mesa

 

