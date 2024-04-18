Florida voters will have chance to vote on draconian abortion law

On May 1, 2024, just three weeks from now, the six-week ban on abortion takes effect in Florida. An earlier law requiring women to have two appointments two weeks apart is still in force, thus making abortion virtually impossible in Florida after May 1, 2024. 1864 is back for women in Florida and our current Legislature (State Representative John Temple and Senator Blaise Ingoglia) voted for this new law.

Fortunately, Amendment 4. is also on the ballot in November, now approved by Florida Supreme Court: “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

We need 60 percent YES Votes on this Amendment 4 to do away with the new draconian abortion law in Florida.

Ash Marwah is a resident of the Village of Belvedere.