Moped-riding Villager arrested while allegedly high on cocaine

A moped-riding Villager was arrested while allegedly high on cocaine.

Brian Jamie Bowers, 46, who lives at 2837 Grant Way in the Village of Belvedere, was riding a beige-color moped late Wednesday afternoon traveling eastbound on County Road 466 when he made a turn onto Belvedere Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy noticed the moped did not have a license plate and it had been traveling on a public highway.

During a traffic stop, the deputy learned that Bowers does not have a valid driver’s license. Bowers was “restless” and was “profusely sweating.” In addition, his pupils were dilated.

The Indiana native was in possession of .8 grams of a “white cake-like substance” believed to be cocaine.

Bowers struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .000. He provided a urine sample upon request.

He was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, driving under the influence and operating a motorcycle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,150 bond.