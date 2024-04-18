Webster votes for legislation holding Iran accountable for attack on Israel

Congressman Daniel Webster announced that he has supported several pieces of legislation this week aimed at “holding Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable for their international acts of aggression, and unjust attacks against our ally Israel.”

So far this week, Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives has voted to pass:

• H.R. 6323, the Iran Counterterrorism Act, which restricts President Biden’s authority waive existing sanctions on Iran by requiring that Iran must first ceases supporting international terrorism.

• H.R. 6408, which terminates and revokes the tax-exempt status of entities and organizations that have been found to be providing material support to terrorist organizations.

• H.R. 5921, the No U.S. Financing for Iran Act, which restricts the Iranian regime’s ability to finance terrorism by prohibiting certain transactions other than humanitarian aid benefitting Iranian citizens.

• H.R. 6015, the Iran Sanctions Accountability Act, which requires President Biden to issue regulations that ensure humanitarian exceptions to sanctions on Iran do not facilitate terrorism or the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

• H.R. 4691, the Iran Sanctions Relief Review Act, which ensures Congress has oversight prior to the Executive Branch lifting any sanctions on Iran. • H.R. 6245, the Holding Iranian Leaders Accountable Act, which requires the Department of the Treasury to report to Congress on the finances of Iranian Government officials and requires financial institutions to terminate accounts connected to these individuals.

“As the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism, Iran is a proven opponent of U.S. interests, international security, and universal values of liberty,” said Webster. “The Iranian regime has long been a key financial supporter of Hamas, and recently escalated their aggression by directly attacking Israel with drones and missiles launched from Iranian soil. The legislation passed this week holds the Iranian regime and terrorist proxies accountable and protects American interests.”