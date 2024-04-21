Sex offender living at Lakeside Landings jailed without bond

A sex offender living at Lakeside Landings has been jailed without bond after violating his registration requirements.

Alexander Lewis Honnor, 52, who lives in the development in Oxford which is located next door to the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores, was booked Saturday at the Sumter County Detention Center on three counts of registration violations as well as for violating his probation.

Honnor was convicted in Georgia in 2023 of attempting to commit child exploitation. He was convicted that same year of possession of an image depicting sexual performance by a child.