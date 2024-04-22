65.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 22, 2024
type here...

Driver asleep at wheel arrested in running car in construction zone

By Staff Report
Angel Luis Rodriguez Jr.
Angel Luis Rodriguez Jr.

A driver who was asleep at the wheel was arrested in a car with its engine running while stopped in a construction zone.

Angel Luis Rodriguez Jr., 55, of Ocala, was found in a silver Hyundai Thursday stopped in a construction zone at County Road 25 at U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was slumped forward and when a police officer realized the car’s engine was running, the officer yelled at Rodriguez and ordered him to put the vehicle in park. Rodriguez claimed he “just drifted off the road.”

Rodriguez claimed he was “detoxing.” A search turned up .25 grams of fentanyl which was found in his pocket.

He was arrested on drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $3,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There are truly wonderful people in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident expresses thanks for a kind couple who did him a huge favor. He does not know them, but he is very grateful.

Thank You Marsha Shearer

A Village of Piedmont resident expresses his thanks to Marsha Shearer for information in her recent Opinion piece. But we sense a little sarcasm.

People have a right to feel safe in their homes

A Fruitland Park woman who regularly travels on Cherry Lake Road expresses support for a Village of Caroline couple fighting to keep stockade-style fence to protect their property. Read her Letter to the Editor

No vending machines at recreation center

A Hacienda of Mission Hills resident is questing the lack of vending machines at a recreation center.

El Niño and golf maintenance in The Villages

A Village of Bonnybrook resident has heard news about golf maintenance crews being shifted around and wonders if it will mimic the El Niño effect. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos