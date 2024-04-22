Driver asleep at wheel arrested in running car in construction zone

A driver who was asleep at the wheel was arrested in a car with its engine running while stopped in a construction zone.

Angel Luis Rodriguez Jr., 55, of Ocala, was found in a silver Hyundai Thursday stopped in a construction zone at County Road 25 at U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was slumped forward and when a police officer realized the car’s engine was running, the officer yelled at Rodriguez and ordered him to put the vehicle in park. Rodriguez claimed he “just drifted off the road.”

Rodriguez claimed he was “detoxing.” A search turned up .25 grams of fentanyl which was found in his pocket.

He was arrested on drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $3,500 bond.