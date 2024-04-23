75.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Suspect sought after using sledgehammer to break into Best Buy

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Police Department is seeking help from the public in the search for a suspect who used a sledgehammer to break into Best Buy at Village Crossroads.

The break-in occurred in the early morning hours Sunday when the suspect used the sledgehammer to create a hole through an adjacent business.

Police are looking for this suspec in a break in at Best Buy at Village Crossroads.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic male, medium build, who was wearing a white ball cap and a gray hooded “Heavenly” pullover sweatshirt and faded blue jeans. He was wearing black/white heavy gloves and carrying a silver and black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jim Dunagan at (352) 751-1565 or jdunagan@ladylake.org

