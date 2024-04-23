Suspect sought after using sledgehammer to break into Best Buy

The Lady Lake Police Department is seeking help from the public in the search for a suspect who used a sledgehammer to break into Best Buy at Village Crossroads.

The break-in occurred in the early morning hours Sunday when the suspect used the sledgehammer to create a hole through an adjacent business.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic male, medium build, who was wearing a white ball cap and a gray hooded “Heavenly” pullover sweatshirt and faded blue jeans. He was wearing black/white heavy gloves and carrying a silver and black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jim Dunagan at (352) 751-1565 or jdunagan@ladylake.org