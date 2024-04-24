73.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Theft suspect loads shovels into truck parked in fire lane at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Lee Curry Cubb
Lee Curry Cobb

A theft suspect was arrested after loading shovels into a truck parked in the fire lane at Home Depot.

Lee Curry Cobb, 59, of Orlando entered the store in Lady Lake on Tuesday afternoon and put three DeWalt shovels into a shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He left the store through the main entrance without paying for the merchandise. He loaded the shovels into the bed of an older brown pickup, which was waiting in the fire lane. The truck had a cardboard tag with the handwritten words, “Tag in Tow.”

Teresa Jones
Teresa Jones

An officer stopped the vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 for the tag violation and learned that Cobb matched the description of the suspect caught on video in the Home Depot theft. The officer also discovered that Cobb has four previous theft convictions and is on probation. He was found to be in possession of the drug MDMA and marijuana. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail, due to the probation violation.

The woman driving the truck was identified as 44-year-old Teresa Jones of Longwood. Her license has been suspended and she has previous convictions for driving while license suspended. She was also found to be in possession of illicit drugs as well as drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the jail on $7,000 bond.

