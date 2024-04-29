83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 29, 2024
type here...

John William Maniscalco

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
John William Maniscalco
John William Maniscalco

John Maniscalco, 84, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 27, 2024.

John was born on March 18, 1940 in Chicago, IL. John was preceded in death by the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Bonnie, parents William and Josephine and brother Bill and survived by his sister Francene. He had four beloved sons, Bill (Tammy), Jeff (Kristy), Danny, Steve (Patti), seven grandchildren – Johnny, Shannon, Ryan, Chad, Kyle, Tony, and Sophia and three great-grand-children, Gracie, Wills and Tessa.

John was a passionate and accomplished golfer, loved martini’s, home-made spaghetti, the Chicago Blackhawks – but most of all, was an incredibly generous, supportive and amazing husband, father and grandpa to his family.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date in The Villages, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Be kind on courses and courts in The Villages

A Village of Newell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is asking his fellow Villagers to be kind to each other on pickleball courts, golf courses and other areas of social activity.

Congressman Daniel Webster a waste of taxpayers’ money

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster is a waste of taxpayers’ money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop complaining about golf course conditions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests it’s time to stop complaining about golf course conditions.

Golf leadership created costly situation for residents

A Village of Hadley resident contends that golf leadership has created a costly situation for residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poorly trained dogs and owners in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is sick and tired of ill-mannered and poorly trained dogs.

Photos