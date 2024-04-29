John William Maniscalco

John Maniscalco, 84, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 27, 2024.

John was born on March 18, 1940 in Chicago, IL. John was preceded in death by the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Bonnie, parents William and Josephine and brother Bill and survived by his sister Francene. He had four beloved sons, Bill (Tammy), Jeff (Kristy), Danny, Steve (Patti), seven grandchildren – Johnny, Shannon, Ryan, Chad, Kyle, Tony, and Sophia and three great-grand-children, Gracie, Wills and Tessa.

John was a passionate and accomplished golfer, loved martini’s, home-made spaghetti, the Chicago Blackhawks – but most of all, was an incredibly generous, supportive and amazing husband, father and grandpa to his family.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date in The Villages, Florida.