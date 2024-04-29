66.4 F
The Villages
Monday, April 29, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Mary Cullinane passed away at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL on December 31, 2023 after a very sudden illness.

Mary was born in Amherst, NH to Ernest and Eula Durant on January 15, 1938.

Mary enjoyed a long and successful career in technology as a systems analyst and software developer.

In 2008, Mary and her late husband, Charlie, decided to try something new and move to The Villages after living ten years in Sand Key and many years in NH. Mary embraced an active lifestyle, taking part in tennis, pickleball, bocce, swimming, golf, sewing, painting, and her favorite, bridge. She was always willing to play a game and she usually beat anyone who played against her.

With always a smile on her face and a positive outlook, Mary touched many lives and was very active volunteering in her church and community service work. She provided guidance and counseling at the House of Hope in Wildwood, Coleman prison, and several other facilities in Clearwater and New Hampshire.

Mary is survived by her sister Louise Dupell of Lenoir, NC, daughter Joan (Mark) -of The Villages, granddaughters Marie (Greg Hickson) Duhamel of Salem, NH and Melissa (Glen) Carver, of Middleton, FL, grandson Timothy (Brier) Duhamel of Dover, NH; her stepchildren, Charles Cullinane (Laura) of Punta Gorda, FL, Michael Cullinane (Louise) of Manchester, NH, Kevin Cullinane (Christine) of Weare, NH, and Cindy Sarcione (Rick) of Hilton Head, SC and all of their families.

