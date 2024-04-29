66.4 F
The Villages
Monday, April 29, 2024
Obituaries
Mary Sue Dixon, 78, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Banyan Assisted Living residence. She was the daughter of the late Maurice and Rosemary Devine of Corwith, Iowa.

Sue is survived by her husband, Harold (Dick) Dixon of The Villages, Florida, a son (Patrick Dixon) of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and a daughter (Jessica Dixon) of Wesley Chapel, Florida. She is also survived by 4 siblings: Tim Devine (brother) of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Kathy Jeskey (sister) of Canby, Oregon; Pat Kirstein (sister) of Clarion, Iowa; and Jean Campbell (sister) of Altoona, Iowa. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren.

Sue and Harold were married for 58 fun and happy years. A lot of good times and happy memories.

Sue loved games and puzzles, especially all card games (500 and bridge were her favorites). She did sudoku, jumble, and Wonderword daily. At one time, she was pretty good at chess. She also liked to do crosswords and jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed gardening and taking long daily walks with her friends. She was much loved, and she will be very missed by her family and friends.

