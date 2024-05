Daniel Hunter Linton

Daniel Hunter Linton, 74, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away at home on April 27, 2024 surrounded by family. He was born on July 16, 1949, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Danny is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Yarbrough Linton of Lady Lake, FL; his son, Robert Linton (Angela) of Raleigh, NC; his daughter, Angela Fahey (Sean) of Lady Lake, FL; his granddaughters, Jadyn Linton of Raleigh, NC, Kayla Fahey, Mia Fahey, Haley Fahey, Elana Fahey, and Kiersten Ostermeyer (Mason) all of Lady Lake, FL; and Michelle Fahey (Rylan) of South Salem, OH.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Linton; his mother, Louise Linton; and his brother, Roger Linton.

A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held at a future date in Lady Lake, FL.

Danny will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.