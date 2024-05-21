Christine Savage

Christine Savage born June 4, 1955, to Wilhelm Winter, and Pauline Brunnig in Germany, Etzenricht. She passed away peacefully at home with her husband, John Savage on May 19, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Christine was beautiful inside and out and found ways to make one feel special.Christine’s smile could light up the world, she had a wonderful sense of humor, and always positive attitude. She never complained during her illness, and stood up to the challenge with courage, determination, and a desire to fight it her own way. Christine is truly an inspiration, and an example of strong will and grit, with a smile in her face and good humor.

She and her husband John celebrated their 23rd Wedding Anniversary, May 9, where they celebrated with friends at their home in Parrish. She will most certainly be missed by all her dancing friends and family. Anyone who knew Christine, knows she is dancing in Heaven now in her red dress, dancing shows, and with big smile on her beautiful face.

She is survived by spouse John Savage, her sister Marianne Schumacher, along with many nieces and nephews.