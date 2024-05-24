Brooke Neece

Brooke Alana Neece at the age of 24, gained her heavenly wings on May 21, 2024, at The Villages Regional Hospital in Lady Lake, FL. Brooke was born on June 29,1999 to Wendi and Rick Neece.

Brooke is survived by her parents Wendi and Robert Wise, Rick Neece and Anita Ballard, grandparents Carol and James Brooks, Betty Lee, Doug and Sylvia Wickam, and John and Angie Wise. Stepbrother Trace, Stepsisters Shayla and Heather, uncle Camaron Brooks and Earl Wise, aunt Lori Bailey and many friends.

Brooke faced many challenges in her life, remained strong and beat all the odds. Everyone who came in contact with Brooke was touched by her. She was God’s living angel, with God’s love and light shining through her. She had a beautiful smile that she shared with everyone around her. Music brought her so much joy, especially Dolly Parton, whom she was blessed to meet and spend time with. She loved being surrounded by friends and family. Brooke still gave even after she went to God, she was able to give the gift of sight to two people so they can see through her beautiful blue eyes. She will be missed but will always have her in our heart.

Viewing and ceremony will be Saturday, May 25, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Spanish Springs, followed by a Celebration of Life at City Fire, Lake Sumpter Landing at 4:00 p.m.