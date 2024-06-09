Margra Lynn Grillo

Margra Lynn Grillo (88) passed away peacefully on June 5, 2024. Born in Elyria, Ohio, she was the beloved daughter of Robert Return Underhill and Pauline June Underhill. Margra graduated from Avon Lake High School and the University of Michigan with a BS in Pharmacy. On Jan 24, 1956, she exchanged vows with Marshall Salvatore Grillo of Utica, NY, at St. Thomas Chapel in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Margra and Marshall were blessed with three children and 10 grandchildren. Their children include Dr. Marshall Salvatore Grillo Jr. (Judi Ciarlante) of Grand Blanc, MI, Dr. Alan Robert Grillo (Kelly Wilson) of Ludington, MI, and Dr. Nancy Lynn Grillo (Dr. Philip Strauss) of Rockville, MD. Their grandchildren include Sabrina Grillo Menard (Dylan Menard), Samantha Grillo (Jimmie Wiater), Dominic Grillo, Adrianna Grillo, Kayla Grillo (Justin McKee), Karri Grillo, Alexandra Grillo, Melissa Strauss Rude (Ryan Rude), Rachel Strauss, and Eric Strauss. She is survived by her husband, and all of their children and grandchildren. Also mourning her loss is her brother, Robert Underhill, along with nephews Rob, Charlie, and David Underhill.

In 1966, the family relocated to Gladwin, MI, where Marshall established his family practice, serving the community for over 20 years. They resided there for 52 years before making their permanent move to Lady Lake, FL, in 2018.

Throughout her life, Margra was dedicated to educational causes. She served on numerous educational organizations, advocating for public education and securing increased state funding for schools. Her service included roles on the Gladwin Board of Education for 32 years, 30 of which she spent as secretary. Margra was also involved in the Clare Gladwin Regional Education School District, the Michigan High School Sports Associations Representative Council, and the Michigan Association of School Boards, where she served as president for one year.

Although she formally retired from these organizations upon moving to Florida, Margra never lost her passion for public education. She remained a valuable resource, always willing to offer guidance and support when called upon.

Margra’s final wish was to be cremated, with her ashes interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

A celebration of Margra’s life will be held on August 17, 2024. All who knew and loved Margra are welcome to attend and honor her memory.