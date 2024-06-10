Sean Michael Garvey

Sean Garvey, a cherished father, brother, cousin, and friend, passed away on June 4, 2024, at UF Health hospital in The Villages, Florida, just after celebrating his 60th birthday on May 9th.

Born and raised in Hicksville, NY (Long Island), Sean’s love for sports ignited in his youth. The son of James and Dominica Garvey (Scarangella), he was nurtured in a family that fostered his passion for hockey and golf. Sean’s dedication to athletics led him to become a revered coach at Hofstra University, where he impacted countless young athletes with his expertise and unwavering encouragement.

Sean’s journey in the world of golf brought him to The Villages, Florida, where he thrived as a golf professional. His dedication to his craft and his infectiously fun-loving personality endeared him to residents and colleagues alike.

Beyond his professional achievements, Sean treasured his role as a father above all else. He leaves behind a legacy of love and guidance through his three sons: James, Ryan, and Christopher. Despite his separation from his wife, Kathleen, Sean’s devotion to his boys remained steadfast, leaving an indelible mark on their lives.

Sean will be deeply missed by his siblings, Dan Garvey and Eileen Gilmour, as well as his brother-in-law, Scott Gilmour. Together, they shared cherished memories and supported each other through life’s highs and lows. He will also be fondly remembered by his cousins Mary Avellina, Eileen and Joe Femia, Catherine and Al Inzerelli, and Barbara Pistone, along with his childhood friends Chuck Callahan, Al Libardi, Vinnie Sciabarassi, Victor Fassano, Mike Ferrado, Steve Massaro, and Bill Gilchrist.

A celebration of Sean’s life will be held on Long Island in August, providing an opportunity for friends and family to come together and honor his memory.

Though Sean may have departed this world, his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace, forever remembered for his kindness, passion, and unwavering love for his family and the game of golf.

“And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it” (Ecclesiastes 12:7)