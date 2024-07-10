Robert Sopo

Robert Steven Sopo-Age 76 of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on June 29, 2024. His faith in God remained strong throughout his life and he was welcomed into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by family. He leaves behind a life that was well lived and well loved.

Bob was born on August 30, 1947, to the late Joseph and Wilma Sopo in Delray, Michigan. In 1973, Bob married his soulmate of fifty years, Patricia Allen and together raised three children: Melissa, Ryan and Michael in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Following his retirement from the auto industry, he and his wife Pat embarked on a new chapter, filling their years in The Villages with cherished memories.

Through life’s triumphs and tribulations, their bond remained unbroken. Family was their guiding star, their constant source of strength. Robert, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend leaves a legacy of love for his family and friends. Bob was also a passionate baseball coach, leaving a lasting impact on all who played for him over the years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Wilma Sopo.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, three children; Melissa (John), Ryan and Michael (Lizzy), eight grandchildren: Shane, Ava, Presley, Dylan, Camryn, Parker, Austin, Colton, brother Ronald Sopo, as well as his dog Skylar and many loving friends and extended family members who will cherish his memory for generations to come.

A Funeral Mass will be held on July 18, 2024, at St. Mark The Evangelist Church in Summerfield, Florida at 10 a.m.