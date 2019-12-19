Woman dismisses altercation as ‘just a mother-daughter dispute’

A mother was arrested after allegedly choking her daughter after striking her in the mouth.

Nikki Lee Rivas, 44, of Ocala, had been a passenger in a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the wee hours Thursday morning traveling on County Road 462E when she was spotted choking the truck’s driver, later identified as Rivas’ daughter, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

“Once the driver door was open I continued to see the victim was struggling to breath and had blood coming from her mouth,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. The daughter said Rivas struck her in the mouth.

Rivas told the officer “it was just a mother-daughter dispute” and said she had been disciplining her daughter.

Rivas was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where she initially was held without bond.