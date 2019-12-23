Recreation centers in The Villages will be closing early on Christmas Eve

The Villages Recreation Department has released the following information about its holiday schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – All recreation centers will be open as usual with the exception of a 6 p.m. closure. Fitness Clubs will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Recreation Offices, Recreation Centers and Fitness Clubs will be closed. Although the recreation centers are closed, the outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open for your enjoyment. Regular services will resume Thursday, Dec. 26.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 – Recreation Centers will be open as usual from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fitness Clubs will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Resident Lifestyle Group meetings will end at 1 p.m. in preparation of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Recreation Offices, Recreation Centers and Fitness Clubs will be closed. Although the recreation centers are closed, the outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open for your enjoyment. Regular services will resume Thursday, Jan. 2.