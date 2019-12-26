Customers’ complaints spur arrest of drunken man at Publix in The Villages

Customers’ complaints spurred the removal of an intoxicated man from a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:33 p.m. Monday to the Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza after 40-year-old William Cruzado of Wildwood refused to listen to store management who insisted that he leave the premises because he was causing “a scene,” according to an arrest report.

Cruzado’s speech was “slurred to the point he was hard to understand,” the report said. He denied he had been drinking. A search revealed he was in possession of a bottle of Fireball liquor.

Cruzado was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.