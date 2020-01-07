Mirror-busting suspect arrested after road rage incident in Wildwood

A mirror-busting suspect involved in a road rage incident was apprehended at a Circle K in Wildwood.

Scott Richard La Farr, 51, of Ocala, on Monday afternoon had been driving a truck pulling a trailer eastbound at the intersection of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when he flipped off the driver of another vehicle and mouthed profanity at him, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

La Farr got out of the truck and walked to the passenger side of the other vehicle and used his right fist to punch the mirror, the report said.

Police found La Farr at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 and he claimed the other driver had “abruptly” cut into his lane of traffic at a red light. He admitted he put up his middle finger in “anger.”

La Farr was arrested on charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.