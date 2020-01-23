Lofts at Brownwood offer another housing option

To the Editor:

Personally, I think the apartments at Brownwood are a wonderful addition to The Villages. The rental fee for the apartment would include property taxes and amenity fees. There are people in The Villages who do not need assisted living facilities, but do not want or cannot maintain a single family home any longer. However, they do not want to leave The Villages. This is another housing option. It allows people to remain close to their friends and maintain their actives. Or people may want to rent an apartment rather than purchase a home. However, it would be in no one’s best interest to slowly turn The Villages into an apartment complex.

Anne Burns

Village of Hemingway