Ohio visitor placed on probation after theft at store at Brownwood

An Ohio woman who was visiting The Villages this past summer has been placed on probation in connection with the theft of merchandise at a store at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Maria Richard, 53, of Sidney, Ohio, has been placed on probation for six months and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service after pleading no contest last week to a charge of theft in Sumter County Court.

Richard entered Christine’s Gift Boutique on July 14 and was captured on video surveillance putting jewelry, a key chain and clothing into her purse, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She paid for other merchandise using a credit card.

Police went to a residence in the Atwood Bungalows and interviewed Richard, who at first denied taking any of the items, the report indicated. She was informed she had been captured on video and then admitted she had the items, which were located in a plastic bag under the kitchen sink. The merchandise was valued at $277.62.