Olive Louise Brasted, 101, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away February 15, 2020 at Heidi’s Haven, Lady Lake, Florida. She was the wife of the late Royce L. Brasted who preceded her in 2005.

Olive was born in Emporium, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Edward and Rose Doll. She was of the Presbyterian faith. Prior to her retirement she worked for Sears in catalog sales. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 347, Lady Lake, FL. She loved to dance and was a “party animal.”

Olive is survived by her daughter, Carolyn L Harrison of Lady Lake, FL, granddaughters Linda Lederer of Langhorn, PA and Karen Verrecchia of Philadelphia, PA. She was the great grandmother of Ainsley, Abbigale and Calvin. She is also survived by cousins, Marie Hoffman and Maxine Downey.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159. Inurnment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.