Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Jamie Bryan Fisch, 41, who lives with his parents on Amherst Way in the Village of Fernandia, had originally been arrested in 2017 after he stole a Villager’s wallet from a gym bag while he was showering in the changing room at the Colony Cottage pool. The Villager later received a call from a clerk at Peachwave Frozen Yogurt at Colony Plaza, indicating his wallet was found in a garbage can at the yogurt shop. Fisch was identified by the clerk as the man spotted throwing the wallet into the waste can. Fisch was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract and the case was dismissed. In that case, his parents paid for an attorney to represent him.

Fisch was arrested again on Feb. 1, 2019 after a rash of thefts from residents swimming in the pool at Colony Cottage. Fisch was caught on surveillance footage making multiple trips into the Colony sports pool and showers, where he reportedly stole keys, cash, credit cards, jewelry, clothing, a cell phone and other valuables. He changed clothes between trips in an attempt to disguise himself, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from jail on March 21, 2019.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, the Queens, N.Y. native entered a plea of no contest to a single charge of property theft under $100. All of the other cases were dropped. He was assessed fines and fees in the amount of $653. He was also sentenced to time already served.