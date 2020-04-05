Villages restauranteur facing battery charge ticketed after driving 80 mph

A member of a family of prominent restauranteurs in The Villages free on bond after an alleged attack on his girlfriend has been ticketed after he was caught speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Nathaniel “Nate” Suleiman, 23, was caught on radar at 6:15 p.m. March 27 traveling 80 miles per hour in a posted 60 mph zone on State Road 44 in Sumter County, according to a ticket issued by the Florida Highway Patrol. He had been driving a 2017 four-door Acura.

Suleiman was arrested in December after his 20-year-old girlfriend claimed he had attacked her. Suleiman is facing a charge of battery and remains free on bond. The woman has obtained an order of protection against him.

The ticket indicates that Suleiman continues to reside in an apartment at Club Wildwood, a subsidized apartment complex that accepts Section 8 vouchers.

Suleiman previously had been ticketed April 30, 2019 after he was caught traveling 39 miles per hour in 20 mph school zone, according to a ticket issued by the Wildwood Police Department. He later provided documentation that he had completed traffic school.

Suleiman is a member of the family that operates Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, as well as the Havana Country Club, Lopez Legacy restaurant and the Glenview Country Club. The family recently cut the ribbon on a restaurant in Ocala.