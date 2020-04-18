Premier Medical Associates brings nostalgic ice cream dance party to Villages neighborhood

Premier Medical Associates’ first ice cream dance party in The Villages proved to be a huge success.

The healthcare provider who was the first to offer drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus in The Villages dispatched an ice cream truck to Dunkirk Trail in the Village of Hadley on Wednesday after the neighborhood was selected as the first of many to enjoy the events.

Those residents thoroughly enjoyed the childhood nostalgia of enjoying a cone as an ice cream truck slowly made its way down their street. Those who danced in their driveways also were treated to some “Re-Invent Me Spa Bucks” that can be redeemed for much-needed “self care” once the Coronavirus crisis is over.

The Dunkirk Trail residents enjoyed the party largely because of the volunteer efforts of many who live in the neighborhood. Many are members of the Hadley Caring Neighbors, a group started three years ago by Anne Bosler with six volunteers. Today, there are close to 50 volunteers who donated more than 1,000 hours of their time last year alone.

Services offered by the group are free of charge and consist of transportation to appointments, therapy, grocery stores, pharmacies or to visit a spouse in the hospital or a nursing home. Volunteers also provide short-term respite care, run errands, do grocery shopping, provide short-term meals, make friendly home visits, take care of dog walking and other requested services. Their efforts have greatly impacted their neighbors’ lives and made it possible for them to remain at home.

The “Hump Day” parties, which also are sponsored by the Tri-County Caregiver Resource Center, Sumter Place, Concierge Healthcare and Greystone Health, will be held each Wednesday during the Coronavirus pandemic. Those wishing to nominate their streets can send emails to info@pmacare.com. Write “Hump Day Madness” in the subject line and explain why you think you and your neighbors are deserving of the ice cream and dance party. Remember, all social distancing protocols will be in place throughout the events.

In addition to providing a “mental health break” for Villagers in various neighborhoods, the parties also are raising money for first responders and those working in the healthcare field. The Dunkirk Trail event raised $390 and other parties are expected to do the same.

Premier Medical Associates was the first healthcare provider in The Villages to offer drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus. That testing for patients with symptoms still is taking place at 1580 Santa Barbara Blvd. near Freedom Pointe. Those wishing to be tested must first take part in a tele-visit so a physician can determine if it’s warranted. Call (352) 259-2159 or visit www.premiermedicalassociates.com for more information. The healthcare provider also is providing a free chatline – 1-833-PMA-BLUE – every Wednesday for those who are feeling fear, stress or paranoia from being isolated during the COVID-19 crisis.