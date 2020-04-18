type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Premier Medical Associates brings nostalgic ice cream dance party to Villages neighborhood

Larry D. Croom

Premier Medical Associates’ first ice cream dance party in The Villages proved to be a huge success.

The healthcare provider who was the first to offer drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus in The Villages dispatched an ice cream truck to Dunkirk Trail in the Village of Hadley on Wednesday after the neighborhood was selected as the first of many to enjoy the events.

Those residents thoroughly enjoyed the childhood nostalgia of enjoying a cone as an ice cream truck slowly made its way down their street. Those who danced in their driveways also were treated to some “Re-Invent Me Spa Bucks” that can be redeemed for much-needed “self care” once the Coronavirus crisis is over.

Ice cream and Italian ice proved to be a much-needed treat for residents in the Village of Hadley on Wednesday.

The Dunkirk Trail residents enjoyed the party largely because of the volunteer efforts of many who live in the neighborhood. Many are members of the Hadley Caring Neighbors, a group started three years ago by Anne Bosler with six volunteers. Today, there are close to 50 volunteers who donated more than 1,000 hours of their time last year alone.

Services offered by the group are free of charge and consist of transportation to appointments, therapy, grocery stores, pharmacies or to visit a spouse in the hospital or a nursing home. Volunteers also provide short-term respite care, run errands, do grocery shopping, provide short-term meals, make friendly home visits, take care of dog walking and other requested services. Their efforts have greatly impacted their neighbors’ lives and made it possible for them to remain at home.

Residents of Dunkirk Trail in the Village of Hadley enjoyed a special ‘Hump Day’ ice cream dance party on Wednesday that was put together by Premier Medical Associates in The Villages.

The “Hump Day” parties, which also are sponsored by the Tri-County Caregiver Resource Center, Sumter Place, Concierge Healthcare and Greystone Health, will be held each Wednesday during the Coronavirus pandemic. Those wishing to nominate their streets can send emails to info@pmacare.com. Write “Hump Day Madness” in the subject line and explain why you think you and your neighbors are deserving of the ice cream and dance party. Remember, all social distancing protocols will be in place throughout the events.

In addition to providing a “mental health break” for Villagers in various neighborhoods, the parties also are raising money for first responders and those working in the healthcare field. The Dunkirk Trail event raised $390 and other parties are expected to do the same.

Some Village of Hadley residents arrived by golf cart to enjoy a special ice cream dance party on Wednesday compliments of Premier Medical Associates and other local healthcare providers.

Premier Medical Associates was the first healthcare provider in The Villages to offer drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus. That testing for patients with symptoms still is taking place at 1580 Santa Barbara Blvd. near Freedom Pointe. Those wishing to be tested must first take part in a tele-visit so a physician can determine if it’s warranted. Call (352) 259-2159 or visit www.premiermedicalassociates.com for more information. The healthcare provider also is providing a free chatline – 1-833-PMA-BLUE – every Wednesday for those who are feeling fear, stress or paranoia from being isolated during the COVID-19 crisis.

Related Articles

News

The Villages seeking injunction against rogue sales agents doing ‘irreparable harm’

Properties of The Villages is seeking an injunction against rogue sales agents it claims are doing “irreparable harm” to the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Unity walk cheers up the neighbors stuck at home because of Coronavirus

Neighbors in The Villages are keeping each others' spirits up with evening unity marches. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
News

Donations pour in for Cody’s restaurant manager who lost home in Easter fire

Villagers and other area residents turned out in droves Saturday to help a local restaurant manager who lost everything when her Wildwood mobile home was destroyed by a fire on Easter Sunday.
Read more

Top Story

News

The Villages seeking injunction against rogue sales agents doing ‘irreparable harm’

Properties of The Villages is seeking an injunction against rogue sales agents it claims are doing “irreparable harm” to the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Newly Hatched Sandhill Crane Colt

Check out this newly hatched sandhill crane colt stick its head out of the feathers of the adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Opening of restaurants in The Villages

A Village of Alhambra resident warns we ought to be cautious about re-opening restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman arrested after pretending to scan items in self-checkout at Wal-Mart

A woman was arrested after pretending to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Long line of customers outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake

A long line of customers waited Friday morning outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Judith Pettigrew Gilbert

Judi Gilbert was athletic, fun loving and an outdoor lady. She was passionate in all her endeavors and did things with the heart of an intelligent child.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,805FansLike
3,430FollowersFollow
2,279FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
73.5 ° F
75.2 °
72 °
78 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment