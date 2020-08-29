20 more tri-county residents die of COVID-19 as Villages-area tops 3,000 cases

Twenty more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of cases in and around The Villages topped 3,000.

Thirteen of the latest fatalities were in Lake County, with five in Marion County and two in Sumter County. They were described Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:

80-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 23, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

97-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 25, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

77-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 25;

74-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 31, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

88-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 5 and hadn’t traveled recently;

83-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 6, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

82-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 8, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

71-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 11, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

86-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 12 and hadn’t traveled recently;

85-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 12 and hadn’t traveled recently;

84-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 14 and hadn’t traveled recently;

85-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 28, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

75-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 28, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

79-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

86-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 12, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

84-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 17, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

92-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 21, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

74-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

82-year-old Sumter County who tested positive Aug. 3, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

85-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Aug. 15 and hadn’t traveled recently.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages for a total of 3,025. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 529;

Leesburg up 19 for a total of 1,001;

Summerfield up three for a total of 335;

Belleview up three for a total of 308;

Wildwood up two for a total of 340;

Lady Lake 239 (no increase from Friday);

Fruitland Park 131 (no increase from Friday);

Oxford 107 (no increase from Friday);

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 35 (no increase from Friday).

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 16,601 cases – an increase of 186 in a 24-hour period – among 7,234 men, 9,115 women, 60 non-residents and 192 people listed as unknown. There have been 340 deaths and 1,360 people treated in area hospitals.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 1,832 – increase of 13

Age range of victims: 1 to 99 years of age

Median age: 57

Men: 935

Women: 875

Non-residents: 9

People listed as unknown: 13

Deaths: 50

Hospitalizations: 208

Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (495), Wildwood (340), Coleman (280), Bushnell (269) and Oxford (107).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,345 – increase of 70

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 103 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 2,936

Women: 3,253

Non-residents: 38

People listed as unknown: 118

Deaths: 116

Hospitalizations: 405

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,609), Leesburg (1,001), Tavares (698), Eustis (525) and Mount Dora (457).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,424 – increase of 103

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 106 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 3,363

Women: 4,987

Non-residents: 13

People listed as unknown: 61

Deaths: 174

Hospitalizations: 746

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,642), Summerfield (335), Belleview (308), Dunnellon (273) and Citra (161).

All told, Florida is reporting 619,003 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,197 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 612,206 are residents. There have been 11,249 deaths and 38,314 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 150 more deaths since Friday and an additional 285 people requiring hospital care.