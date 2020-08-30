Five more local residents succumb to COVID-19 virus as cases rise in tri-county area

Five more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported in and around The Villages.

All five of the latest fatalities are from Marion County. They were described Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:

64-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 3;

96-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 13;

89-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 19;

88-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 19; and

65-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 19.

Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages up five for a total of 534;

Leesburg up 19 for a total of 1,020;

Wildwood up five for a total of 345;

Summerfield up three for a total of 338;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 241; and

Oxford up one for a total of 108.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 16,702 – increase of 101

Men: 7,274

Women: 9,181

Non-residents: 60

People listed as unknown: 187

Deaths: 345

Hospitalizations: 1,364

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 1,848 – increase of 16

Men: 943

Women: 883

Non-residents: 60

People listed as unknown: 187

Deaths: 50

Hospitalizations: 50

Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (500), Wildwood (345), Coleman (280), Bushnell (270) and Oxford (108).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,385 – increase of 40

Men: 2,954

Women: 3,274

Non-residents: 38

People listed as unknown: 119

Deaths: 116

Hospitalizations: 409

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,618), Leesburg (1,020), Tavares (698), Eustis (525) and Mount Dora (457).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,469 – increase of 45

Men: 3,377

Women: 5,024

Non-residents: 13

People listed as unknown: 55

Deaths: 179

Hospitalizations: 747

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,642), Summerfield (338), Belleview (308), Dunnellon (273) and Citra (161).

All told, Florida is reporting 621,586 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,583 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 614,753 are residents. There have been 11,263 deaths and 38,410 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.