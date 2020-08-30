Five more local residents succumb to COVID-19 virus as cases rise in tri-county area

Five more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported in and around The Villages.
All five of the latest fatalities are from Marion County. They were described Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:
- 64-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 3;
- 96-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 13;
- 89-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 19;
- 88-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 19; and
- 65-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 19.
Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages. Those include:
- The Villages up five for a total of 534;
- Leesburg up 19 for a total of 1,020;
- Wildwood up five for a total of 345;
- Summerfield up three for a total of 338;
- Lady Lake up two for a total of 241; and
- Oxford up one for a total of 108.
Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 16,702 – increase of 101
- Men: 7,274
- Women: 9,181
- Non-residents: 60
- People listed as unknown: 187
- Deaths: 345
- Hospitalizations: 1,364
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 1,848 – increase of 16
- Men: 943
- Women: 883
- Non-residents: 60
- People listed as unknown: 187
- Deaths: 50
- Hospitalizations: 50
- Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (500), Wildwood (345), Coleman (280), Bushnell (270) and Oxford (108).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 6,385 – increase of 40
- Men: 2,954
- Women: 3,274
- Non-residents: 38
- People listed as unknown: 119
- Deaths: 116
- Hospitalizations: 409
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,618), Leesburg (1,020), Tavares (698), Eustis (525) and Mount Dora (457).
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 8,469 – increase of 45
- Men: 3,377
- Women: 5,024
- Non-residents: 13
- People listed as unknown: 55
- Deaths: 179
- Hospitalizations: 747
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,642), Summerfield (338), Belleview (308), Dunnellon (273) and Citra (161).
All told, Florida is reporting 621,586 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,583 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 614,753 are residents. There have been 11,263 deaths and 38,410 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.