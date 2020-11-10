Don Deakin takes chairman’s gavel at Amenity Authority Committee

Don Deakin took over the chairman’s gavel Tuesday at the Amenity Authority Committee.

Deakin accepted the gavel from Ann Forrester, outgoing chair of the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466 in The Villages.

Deakin was nominated for the chairmanship by the newest member of the AAC, Donna Kempa, who took the oath at the start of the meeting.

“I appreciate the nomination and the support of the board,” said Deakin.

He was appointed to the AAC in 2014 following the death of Rich Lambrecht. Deakin represents Community Development District 4 on the AAC. He is also a CDD 4 supervisor and past chairman of that board.

Lowell Barker was named the AAC’s vice chairman.