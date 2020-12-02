Villager’s adult daughter taken to ER after complaining of pain during arrest

A Villager’s adult daughter was taken to a local emergency room after complaining of pain in her ribs during an arrest not far from her mother’s home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had received a tip that 42-year-old Jamie Shiloh Pettit was staying with her mother at 2011 San Leonardo Way in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North. The Smithton, N.Y. native was wanted on an outstanding Sumter County warrant.

A deputy was near the rental home at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday when a gray 2005 Buick was spotted backing out of the garage. A second deputy intercepted the Buick at Palo Alto Avenue at Luna Lane. A check confirmed that Pettit was wanted on a warrant and was driving on a suspended license. She has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

During the traffic stop, Pettit complained about pain in her ribs. She was transported to the UF Health The Villages Hospital Freestanding ER. She was later released and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Earlier this year, Pettit was arrested after a traffic stop near the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.

Pettit was arrested in 2016 for taking a woman’s cell phone without permission.