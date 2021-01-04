Wine-drinking Villager arrested after allegedly throwing plate of meatballs

A wine-drinking woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a plate of meatballs at a dining companion on New Year’s Day.

Linda May Beaulieu, 69, was arrested on a charge of battery after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a 911 call from the Village of Liberty Park in which a man described being hit by a plate which had been thrown at him.

Upon the arrival of deputies, the man said he and Beaulieu had been eating a dinner of meatballs while seated at the kitchen island. The man told Beaulieu, who had been drinking wine, that she needed to eat more, the arrest report said. That’s when she allegedly threw the plate at him, leaving him with a scratch on the side of his face.

Beaulieu told deputies she “is mentally tired and does everything for him,” the report said.

The Rhode Island native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $50 bond.