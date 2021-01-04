Monday, January 4, 2021
Wine-drinking Villager arrested after allegedly throwing plate of meatballs

Meta Minton

Linda May Beaulieu

A wine-drinking woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a plate of meatballs at a dining companion on New Year’s Day.

Linda May Beaulieu, 69, was arrested on a charge of battery after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a 911 call from the Village of Liberty Park in which a man described being hit by a plate which had been thrown at him.

Upon the arrival of deputies, the man said he and Beaulieu had been eating a dinner of meatballs while seated at the kitchen island. The man told Beaulieu, who had been drinking wine, that she needed to eat more, the arrest report said. That’s when she allegedly threw the plate at him, leaving him with a scratch on the side of his face.

Beaulieu told deputies she “is mentally tired and does everything for him,” the report said.

The Rhode Island native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $50 bond.

Related Articles

News

Early morning speed dialers strike out in quest for COVID-19 vaccine

Villager Richard Behrendt and his wife manned three phones at 7:59 a.m. Monday in anticipation of the opening of the Sumter County Health Department and the availability of a limited number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
News

One person transported to Ocala hospital after golf cart crash in The Villages

One person was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center after a golf cart crash Monday afternoon in The Villages.
Read more
Health

15 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis vows to improve vaccine distribution

On a day when Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to take action against hospitals that aren’t distributing COVID-19 vaccines quickly, 15 more local residents died of the virus and Florida continued to see a massive increase in new cases.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter once jailed for threatening neighbors with shotgun back behind bars

A Villager’s daughter who was jailed in September for allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors is back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Suspected thief arrested after fourth shoplifting spree at Target in The Villages

A suspected thief was arrested after his fourth shoplifting spree at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood teenager arrested with loaded 9mm gun in front pocket of his shorts

A Wildwood teenager was arrested with a loaded 9mm gun in the front pocket of his shorts.
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman arrested after sneaking into man’s home to take bath

An Oxford woman was arrested after allegedly sneaking into a man’s home to take bath.
Read more
