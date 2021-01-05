75-year-old Villager jailed after accompanying man friend to court

A 75-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after accompanying her man friend to court.

Judith Elaine Sledge, a resident of the Village of Hillsborough, was arrested Monday after she and her man friend showed up at the Sumter County Courthouse in Bushnell.

Last month, the 86-year-old retired surgeon sought an injunction for protection against domestic violence against Sledge, a native of Mount Vernon, Ill.

However, they had decided they wanted to persuade Judge Mary Hatcher to dismiss the injunction and the pair went together to a scheduled court hearing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The couple had decided “it was time” to have the injunction dismissed. The man drove with Sledge to the courthouse, the reported noted.

A deputy reminded the couple that the injunction dictated that Sledge stay a court-ordered distance from her man friend, who owns a home elsewhere in The Villages.

She was arrested on a charge of violating a court-ordered injunction. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.