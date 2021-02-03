Rate of new COVID-19 cases slows but tri-county area deaths continue to rise

The rate of new COVID-19 cases slowed in Florida on Wednesday but deaths continued to rise across the tri-county area.

Twelve more local residents lost their battle with the deadly virus – six in Lake County, five in Marion County and one in Sumter County. They are among the 1,237 fatalities in the tri-county area, the 27,472 across the state and the 449,663 across the country, health department statistics show.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,744,619 cases – an increase of 6,979 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,712,326 are residents. A total of 77,186 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 29,498 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 73,266 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 99 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages for a total of 13,084. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 36 for a total of 3,693;

Leesburg up 20 for a total of 3,495;

Lady Lake up 12 for a total of 1,306;

Summerfield up 8 for a total of 1,560;

Wildwood up 6 for a total of 862;

Oxford up 6 for a total of 417;

Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 595;

Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,053; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 103.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 54,269 – increase of 306

Deaths: 1,237

Hospitalizations: 3,170

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,245 – increase of 65

Deaths: 187

Hospitalizations: 439

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,366), Wildwood (862), Coleman (817), Bushnell (793) and Oxford (417).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 22,180 – increase of 122

Deaths: 443

Hospitalizations: 1,171

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,809), Leesburg (3,495), Eustis (1,989), Mount Dora (1,717) and Tavares (1,631). The Villages also is reporting 152 cases.

MARION COUNTY