Publix announces opening date for store at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

Publix has announced the official opening date for its new grocery store at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

The store will open on March 4.

The grocery store, located near the Everglades Recreation Center at the entrance to the Village of March Bend, has been eagerly anticipated by Villagers living south of State Road 44.

It will offer a pharmacy with a drive-through option, something also found at the new Publix store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. The drive-through option has become more attractive due to the Coronavirus.

Publix will serve as the anchor store at Magnolia Plaza, which will also be home to Willie Jewell’s Bar-B-Q, China Chef and a massive Villages Golf Cars sales and service center.