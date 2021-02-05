Friday, February 5, 2021
71.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Publix announces opening date for store at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

Staff Report

Publix has announced the official opening date for its new grocery store at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

The store will open on March 4.

Publix is planning to open March 4 at Magnolia Plaza.

The grocery store, located near the Everglades Recreation Center at the entrance to the Village of March Bend, has been eagerly anticipated by Villagers living south of State Road 44.

It will offer a pharmacy with a drive-through option, something also found at the new Publix store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. The drive-through option has become more attractive due to the Coronavirus.

Publix will serve as the anchor store at Magnolia Plaza, which will also be home to Willie Jewell’s Bar-B-Q, China Chef and a massive Villages Golf Cars sales and service center.

Related Articles

News

Villagers seeing hopeful signs at restarted COVID-19 vaccination site

John Peters of the Village of Santiago was one of the 7,500 Villagers left in the cold when Global Medical Response folded its tents and vanished from its COVID-19 vaccination site in the middle of the night. However, he got a vaccination from GMR on Friday and he offers insight into the vaccination process.
Read more
Crime

Villager covered in blood arrested after 911 call received from his home

A Villager covered in blood was arrested after a 911 call was received from his home.
Read more
Health

32 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases spike across Florida

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 32 more local residents as the number of new cases across Florida showed a significant spike on Friday.
Read more
Crime

Credit card thieves sought after ripping off vehicle at Villages recreation center

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in nabbing two bandits who stole credit cards from a vehicle parked at a Villages recreation center.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed after road rage incident following crash on Summerfield roadway

An Ocala man found himself behind bars recently after a road rage incident in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's Sade Teel has details from the arrest report.
Read more
News

Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course will be closed for two days

The Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course will be closed for scheduled maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man accused of strangling woman in fight over Xanax pills

A 40-year-old Summerfield man with a prior battery conviction was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman in a struggle over her Xanax pills.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,626FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
71.9 ° F
74 °
69 °
74 %
2.8mph
91 %
Sat
75 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
68 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment