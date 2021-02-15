Judge rules against delay in trial involving Properties of The Villages

A federal judge has ruled against a delay in a trial involving Properties of The Villages.

The delay had been sought by former Properties of The Villages top producers Christopher Day and Jason Kranz who broke away to form NextHome KD Premier Realty. Properties of The Villages is suing the former sales representatives, claiming they were still bound by independent contractor agreements that included non-compete clauses.

Last week, U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. denied the former agents’ request to delay the trial, which is set for federal court in Ocala. The trial will go on as scheduled in April.

The request for more time for preparation centered on the recent revelation that Properties of The Villages was in possession of a dozen boxes left at the sales center by Kranz and his wife, Angela, also a sales representative, when they abruptly announced their departure in a bombshell email in December 2019. An attorney representing the couple had indicated that the boxes might contain documents important to the upcoming trial. And there are questions as to why Properties of The Villages at the 11th hour disclosed that it had the boxes.

The Villages recently brought on attorney John Lauro, a Fox News legal analyst, in an apparent move to bolster its legal team in advance of the April trial.