Ancient Order of Hibernians helps Ocala church that was attacked and burned

A Villages group has come together to help an Ocala church recover from a fiery attack that was carried out by a Dunnellon man in July.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians of The Villages, Saint Mother Teresa Division, raised $5,000 to cover the cost of vestments that were lost after 24-year-old Steven Anthony Shields allegedly crashed his vehicle in the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, poured gasoline in the lobby area of the building and then set it on fire. Shields, who allegedly admitted to carrying out the attack, fled from the church and was apprehended by Marion County sheriff’s deputies a short time later.

The parishioners escaped without injury. Crews from Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze and had it under control within seven minutes of arrival.

Insurance paid for repairs to the church building, located at 6455 State Road 200, but not the vestments, which spurred to The Villages chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians to take action. In addition, they summoned other Hibernians in Florida and they raised an additional $6,888 to help cover the costs of replacement vestments.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, members of the local Hibernians visited the church and presented the checks to Father Patrick O’Doherty after the Mass. Those who made the trip to the Ocala church included John Gaffney, Thomas Egan, Joe Farrell, Thomas Healy, James Judge and John McClury.