Fenney Recreation Center will be shut down for renovations through summer

The Fenney Recreation Center will close next week for renovations. It will remain closed until summer.

The Fenney Recreation Center, which originally opened in March 2017, will shut down on Friday, March 5.

Renovation plans include the expansion of the fitness center, the addition of a card and club meeting room, and billiards and table shuffleboard.

Activities will be rescheduled at neighboring locations such as Everglades, as well as Riverbend, Water Lily Recreation and Aviary Recreation.

Remaining open during this time will be the resort-style family pool, nature trail and Fenney Grill.

A reopening is planned for summer 2021.