Lady Lake man jailed on warrant charging him with sex crime involving young girl

A Lady Lake man has been jailed on a warrant charging him with a sex crime involving a young girl.

Alexander Presley Williams, 23, who lives in the Oakleaf Villages Apartment Homes on County Road 466, was booked Sunday at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. He is facing a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child between the ages of 12 to 16.

The charge stems from a series of incidents dating back to 2018 involving a 12-year-old girl he met through social media. At the time, Williams was 21. He picked her up in his vehicle, had sex with her and then dropped her off back at her home. During an initial interview, Williams told investigators that he and the girl sent nude photos to each other.

His next court date is set for May 18.