To the Editor:

Thank you to the gentlemen who assisted me with getting my golf cart up the hill at the Morse and Moyer Loop tunnel. It is so nice knowing people will stop to help when needed. THAT is what The Villages is all about.

End to the story, I barely made it back to our house in LaBelle, but I did! The golf cart is now being charged and will stay that way for a while. Smile…

Again, thank you!

Katie Hiland

Village of LaBelle